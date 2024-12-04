PSs Muthoni, Omollo shine at 2024 Mizani Africa Top Trusted Leadership Awards

Public Health’s Mary Muthoni and her Interior counterpart, Raymond Omollo, have been ranked as the most trusted Principal Secretaries in the latest poll conducted by Mizani Africa.

According to the polling agency, these two officials, who lead crucial dockets in President William Ruto’s Executive, received favorable perceptions among the public from a survey aimed at highlighting the performance of various leaders. Muthoni and Omollo emerged as prominent figures, tying at the top with a significant lead over other leaders.

Principal Secretaries Abubakar Hassan (Investment Promotion) and James Muhati (Economic Planning) ranked second and third, respectively.

“This year’s Mizani Africa Awards focused on trust. When we embarked on our survey to find the most approved political leaders in Kenya, we realized that the majority of our respondents could no longer trust their leaders,” Mizani Africa stated.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano was ranked the best CS, while Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, who earned recognition in the Top Trusted Leadership Awards 2024, was named a top-performing governor.

According to Mizani Africa, Senator James Murango ranked as the best Senator, while Njeri Maina of Kirinyaga County emerged as the most trusted Woman Representative.

The County Assembly of Makueni was recognized as the top trusted County Assembly of the year, followed by the County Assembly of Embu.

The agency indicated that out of a substantial sample size of 12,000 respondents, 74% recorded an approval rating of below 50% on average across the board.

“Out of the 290 members of Parliament, only 14 were able to convince our panel of selection that they deserved to be recognized as top trusted leaders, with Hon. Ndindi Nyoro topping the list, followed by Hon. Didmus Barasa, Hon. Patrick Makau, and Hon. Babu Owino in third,” the firm noted.

Part of the reasoning provided by respondents, according to the poll, included a lack of trust, with 71% mentioning that political leaders no longer consult them before making major decisions that affect their lives, and if and when they do, they fail to implement their recommendations made during public participation.

Inconsistency and unpredictability were also cited as major reasons by 67% of respondents, while 56.7% mentioned corruption as a reason for dwindling trust.