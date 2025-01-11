PS Omollo calls for smooth transition of 2024 KCSE candidates

Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo has called for a smooth transition for students who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Addressing mourners during a burial in Njeri Village, Karachuonyo Constituency, Omollo stressed that all students, regardless of their grades, have a place in society.

Barely a day after the Ministry of Education released the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results, the PS urged parents to point and guide their children towards opportunities in vocational training institutes, tertiary colleges, or universities.

He noted that the Government had solid plans to ensure a seamless transition and called for collaboration from parents to make the process successful.

Omollo also urged residents to register for the Social Health Authority (SHA) program, highlighting its potential to reduce the financial burden of medical care.

He noted that the SHA enables financially challenged individuals to access healthcare services without out-of-pocket payments.