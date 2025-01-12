PS Wang’ombe decries rising incidents of gender based violence

The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Gender and Affirmative Action Ann Wang’ombe has decried rising incidents of gender-based violence in Mt Kenya region citing femicide as the leading menace.

Wang’ombe who was addressing mourners on Saturday in Othaya Constituency in Nyeri County during the burial of a relative, observed that majority of incidents of GBV that have occurred in the area affected women.

She said although men were equally affected, Wang’ombe called on parents and church leaders to sensitize men that women are not “lesser” human beings saying the perception has largely contributed to femicide currently being experienced in various parts of the country.

“At the end of last year, cases of gender-based violence especially femicide, have increased in this region and we need to have some interventions to stem this. Church leaders and parents have a big role to play, ” she said.

She advised married couples to resolve their issues whenever they have differences instead of resorting to violence that sometimes end up in death.

” I appeal to married couples that whenever you have issues, please try to sort them out amicably, life belongs to God and no one should take away the other’s life, if the differences are irreconcilable, please part ways without harming each other,” she said.

Femicide is currently a big concern in the country. Last year hundreds of women took to the streets to protest increasing incidents of killing of women.

She also urged people to register with SHA and also to take advantage of government funds through WEF and NGAAF to empower themselves and realize development.