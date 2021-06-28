Prolonged delay of second covid dose not a worry, Researchers say

COVID-19 vaccine supply shortages have been a huge concern in a number of countries including Kenya. Specifically, there have been heightened worries about compromised immunity as the interval between first and second dose extended due to limited vaccine availability.

The originally recommended interval was 60 days between the first and second dose for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The majority of Kenyans have been inoculated using the AstraZeneca dose which is available through vaccine sharing platform, COVAX.

Amid these concerns, Oxford University says there is no need for alarm. When examining the effects of a delay of up to 45 weeks between first and second doses in study participants, the institution disclosed that results demonstrated that antibody levels were increased after a delayed second dose.

“Research on the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, also known as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, indicates that a long interval between first and second doses does not compromise the immune response after a late second dose, and a third dose of the vaccine continues to boost antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.” Oxford University said in a statement Monday.

Additionally, the research institution noted that a longer delay between first and second doses may be beneficial, “resulting in an increased antibody titre and enhanced immune response after the second dose,”

“This should come as reassuring news to countries with lower supplies of the vaccine, who may be concerned about delays in providing second doses to their populations. There is an excellent response to a second dose, even after a 10-month delay from the first,” Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity and Lead Investigator of the Oxford University trial of the vaccine said.

And with some countries considering administering a third ‘booster’ dose in the future, the university said the studies conducted by its researchers on the third dose found that “antibody titres increased significantly with a third dose.” Oxford researchers say T-cell response and the immune response against variants were also boosted.

‘It is not known if booster jabs will be needed due to waning immunity or to augment immunity against variants of concern,’ says Associate Professor Teresa Lambe OBE, lead senior author for these studies.

‘Here we show that a third dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 is well tolerated and significantly boosts the antibody response. This is very encouraging news if we find that a third dose is needed.’ She added

Side effects of the vaccine itself were also found to be well-tolerated, with lower incidents of side effects after second and third doses than after first doses.

Oxford University however says further research is required to follow up with study participants who received third doses beyond the period that was part of the initial study.