Prof. Olive Mugenda resigns as KUTRRH Chairperson

Prof. Olive Mugenda has resigned as the chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) board.

In a statement issued by the State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, President William Ruto received and accepted the resignation that takes effect immediately.

Other changes that have been effected at the referral facility include the disbandment of entire board with immediate effect.

KUTRRH CEO Ahmed Dagane has also been directed to proceed on indefinite leave. Dr Zainab Gura has been appointed to replace him on acting capacity.

Isaac Kamau who was recently appointed by the Board as acting CEO has been recalled to the Ministry of Health Headquarters.

This comes after healthcare workers at the facility staged demos on Monday paralyzing services at the facility to the core.

The workers decried a number of grievances which include long working hours, sexual harassment, lack of uniforms and risk allowances, and a waiver of medical bills for staff in critical care departments.