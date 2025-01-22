Prison warder charged for publishing false information

Jackson Kuria Kihara alias Cop Shakur, a prison officer at Bungoma Main Prison was Tuesday charged for publishing false information in direct violation of Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act No. 5 of 2018.

The suspect who was arrested on January 15, 2025 is accused of knowingly and unlawfully disseminating false information on his X account, under the username Shakur the Cop, on January 11, 2025.

He appeared before Milimani Court No. 5, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted a bond of Ksh100,000 with the alternative of Ksh50,000 cash bail.

The case is scheduled for mention on February 17, 2025.