Prison reforms ease overcrowding, enhance rehabilitation – PS Beacco

By Beth Nyaga
Critical reforms in Kenya’s criminal justice system have significantly reduced overcrowding in prisons, enabling better rehabilitation of offenders, State Department for Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco has said.

Dr. Beacco attributed the progress to collaboration among the Judiciary, Kenya Prisons Service, and the Probation and Aftercare Service, which has led to a reduction of prison populations by 4,000 to 5,000 offenders.

She further noted that partnerships between the national and county governments have ensured individuals released on community service orders contribute to nation-building by serving in schools and local communities.

“Our department remains committed to rehabilitating and reintegrating offenders through training, counselling, and creating opportunities for them to become productive members of society,” said Dr. Beacco.

Speaking during an early Christmas celebration at Ruiru Prisons, the PS encouraged Kenyans to visit the 137 prisons across the country and show love to inmates by donating essential items such as food and books.

Dr. Beacco donated food items, mattresses, and other supplies during the event, saying such efforts ensure prisoners experience the festive season and feel connected to the broader society.

