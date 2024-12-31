President Xi Jinping delivers his New Year message for 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered his 2025 New Year address on Tuesday. Here are some highlights.

‘Concerns of the people are always on my mind’

The concerns of the people regarding jobs and incomes, elderly and childcare, education and medical services are always on my mind, Xi said.

“This year, the basic pension has been raised, and mortgage rates have dropped. Cross-province direct settlement of medical bills has been expanded, making it easier for people to seek medical treatment across the country. Consumer goods trade-in programmes have improved people’s lives,” Xi said, recalling his visits across China in 2024.

“All these are real benefits to our people,” he noted.

“Of all the jobs in front of us, the most important is to ensure a happy life for our people. We must bring more smiles to our people and greater warmth to their hearts,” Xi added.

Confidence in the Chinese economy

The Chinese economy now faces new conditions, including challenges arising from uncertainties in the external environment and the pressure of transitioning from old growth drivers to new ones, but we can prevail with hard work, Xi said.

“As always, we grow in the wind and rain, and we get stronger through hard times. We must be confident,” he said, vowing to fully complete the 14th Five-Year Plan in 2025.

He stated that China’s economy rebounded in 2024 and is on an upward trajectory, with its GDP for the year expected to surpass the 130 trillion yuan (about $17.8 trillion) mark.

“We have proactively responded to the impacts of the changing environment at home and abroad. We have adopted a full range of policies to make solid gains in pursuing high-quality development,” Xi said in the message, praising China’s progress and efforts in areas including coordinated development across regions and fostering new quality productive forces.

A better future for the world

Xi said changes unseen in a century are accelerating across the world, and it is important to rise above estrangement and conflict with a broad vision and care for the future of humanity with great passion.

He added that China has contributed greatly to maintaining world peace and stability as a responsible major country, actively promoting global governance reform, deepening solidarity and cooperation among the Global South, and participating in and contributing to multiple bilateral and multilateral forums.

“China will work with all countries to promote friendship and cooperation, enhance mutual learning among different cultures, and build a community with a shared future for mankind,” Xi said. “We must jointly create a better future for the world.”