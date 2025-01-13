President Ruto welcomes new Chinese Ambassador Guo Haiyan

President William Ruto on Monday welcomed Guo Haiyan, the new Chinese ambassador to Kenya, who presented her credentials during a ceremony at State House in Nairobi.

“Your Excellency Dr William Samoei Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya, I have the honour to present to you the letter of credence by which His Excellency President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China appoints me as the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Kenya,” Guo stated as she presented her credentials.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed Chinese Ambassador to Kenya and humbled by the important responsibilities entrusted to me,” she added.

During the ceremony, the new envoy from Beijing expressed her strong commitment to enhancing diplomatic relations between China and Kenya for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

“China and Kenya enjoy a profound traditional friendship. China congratulates Kenya on its successes, commends all its valiant efforts, and wishes Kenya new and continued progress towards achieving modernization,” she said.

In response, President Ruto affirmed Kenya’s intention to continue strengthening its cordial relations with China, focusing on infrastructure development, trade, investment, and collaboration on climate change mitigation.

“We will also continue to work together under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to accelerate economic growth and achieve mutual benefits for our two nations,” he remarked.

The head of state extended his best wishes to the new ambassador as both countries pursue mutually beneficial cooperation.

The national anthem of the People’s Republic of China was played and its flag was hoisted after the presentation of credentials by the new envoy to President Ruto.

Guo is among the new ambassadors recently appointed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. She replaces Zhou Pingjian, whose tenure in Nairobi ended last month, and she is the immediate former Chinese ambassador to Guyana.