President Ruto vows to modernize security sector

President William Ruto has vowed to continue modernizing the country’s security apparatus to make it more people centered.

While rallying Kenyans to take part in countering insecurity/criminal behavior, Ruto said his administration will set aside resources to equip security agencies to enhance effectiveness of the police to improve security.

“Usalama wa nchi ni muhimu sana. Sisi wote tuko na sehemu ya kuchangia katika mambo ya usalama,” President Ruto said.

“We are going to modernize security equipment that we have and improve on the security architecture and make it much more people centered,” Ruto added.

The Head of State noted that the Government has spent over Ksh 20 billion to modernize equipment and facilities and the capabilities of our police.

“We will involve leaders and citizens in making sure that they too take charge of the security of where they stay. We have seen tremendous progress even as we spend public resources modernizing the police, modernizing the security agencies of close to Ksh 20 billion to modernize equipment and facilities,” he said.

President Ruto spoke in Wajir where he presided over the closing ceremony of the 4th Pastoralist Leadership Summit in Wajir, Wajir County.

During the event, Ruto also committed to supporting pastoralists by modernising their economies, improving infrastructure and enhancing livestock value chains to foster resilience of the sector.

“Through targeted initiatives such as cash transfers supporting more than 133,000 households and the Equalisation Fund reducing regional inequalities, we are driving sustainable growth and empowering communities,” said the President