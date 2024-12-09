President Ruto visits Uhuru at his Gatundu home

President William Ruto on Monday visited former President Uhuru Kenyatta at his family home in Gatundu where they discussed several issues of national and regional importance.

The head of state lauded Kenyatta for facilitating a smooth power transition after the 2022 elections as well as the goodwill the former President has continued to demonstrate towards his fellow leaders and his support for Kenya’s ongoing progress and development.

Both leaders acknowledged the challenging global environment affecting many countries, including Kenya, caused by a complex interplay of factors: the disruptive effects of COVID-19, the war in Ukraine – which destabilised supply chains and led to high commodity prices, particularly for fertiliser and wheat – volatile currency markets, and a harsh macroeconomic climate.

They noted progress in addressing these adverse impacts, especially in reducing inflation to its lowest level in the past decade, significantly lowering food prices, stabilising the Kenyan shilling, and reducing interest rates.

President Ruto thanked President Kenyatta for laying a strong foundation that has enabled the government to implement key programs under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The programs include transforming agriculture to ensure food security, achieving universal health coverage, providing affordable housing, empowering MSMEs, developing transport and communication infrastructure, last-mile electrification, and re-evaluating and reforming the Competency-Based Curriculum and the education sector in general, among other initiatives.

Both leaders agreed on the urgent need to accelerate these and other programmes to boost household incomes and create more opportunities for Kenyans.

They also underscored the importance of cultivating a nationalistic, patriotic, and harmonious working relationship among all Kenyans and stakeholders, including the three arms of government, religious leaders, civil society, and other partners, to ensure collective national stability and progress.

Additionally, the leaders appreciated the need to achieve broader and more inclusive political consensus in the governance of our country to accelerate the attainment of inclusive growth and fulfill the national development agenda.

They also acknowledged Kenya’s leading role in promoting peace and security in the East African region through diplomatic and peace support initiatives, which are crucial to resolving conflicts, restoring peace, and fostering regional stability.

President Ruto commended President Kenyatta for his patriotism and tireless contributions to peace-making efforts in the region.

President Ruto and President Kenyatta further called for the prompt resolution of the court matters regarding the constitution of the IEBC selection panel, to facilitate the appointment of commissioners.

The two leaders called on Kenyans, friends of Kenya, and international partners to support the candidacy of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the position of Chair of the African Union Commission.

They also committed to maintaining regular engagements on matters of national importance alongside other leaders and stakeholders.