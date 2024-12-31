President Ruto to usher in New Year from Kisii

President William Ruto will tonight deliver the New Year address from Kisii State Lodge. This will be his first address outside major cities.

Last year, the head of state ushered in the New Year at the State House in Nakuru.

Speaking in his New Year’s message then, President Ruto underscored his achievements highlighting several policies, programs and strategic interventions aimed at delivering the Bottom­Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Kenya has at least 12 State Houses and State Lodges across the country. The State Houses are mainly three, one in Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru. The State Lodges are distributed in nine counties which include Kakamega, Kisumu, Kisii, Eldoret, Makueni, Kilifi and Nyeri among others.