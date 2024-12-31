President Ruto to hand over first affordable housing units in 2025

President William Ruto has said that in 2025, he will have the honor of handing over the first keys to completed affordable housing units to hardworking men and women from all walks of life.

Speaking during his end-of-year address at the Kisii State Lodge on the eve of new year, he noted that completion of the houses marks the beginning of tangible transformation for hardworking Kenyans, as the government works to deliver on its promise of providing affordable housing to all.

“In 2025, I will have the honour of handing over the first keys to completed affordable housing units to hardworking men and women from all walks of life.” Ruto said.

“At last, the transformation you entrusted us to lead will take tangible shape, and the fruits of our collective labour will be undeniable.” He added.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering on its promises, assuring Kenyans that they will continue to work tirelessly for their benefit.

“We will continue to work for you and deliver for you.” Said the President.

The president has also urged Kenyans to unite and work towards the “Kenya we want.”

“Let us, therefore, submit our hopes and aspirations to the Almighty God of all creation so that together, in unity and with a shared determination, we may embrace the New Year and work towards achieving the Kenya

We Want, which is now well within sight.” He added.