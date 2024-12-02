President Ruto says Taifa Care will promote equity in healthcare

President William Ruto says his administration is implementing a new health plan in order to ensure equitable access to healthcare services by all Kenyans.

The head of state noted that “robust measures” have been put in place, including the enactment of relevant laws, to ensure the program’s success.

He pointed out that the Social Health Authority (SHA) will, among other things, guarantee access to quality healthcare for every Kenyan, irrespective of their financial situation.

“Let us be honest, medical bills have been driving many Kenyans into poverty. That is why we decided to implement a programme that ensures every Kenyan can receive treatment regardless of their financial situation.” he remarked during an inter-denominational church service at Kimana, Kajiado County.

The President assured Kenyans that, despite previous failed attempts to implement universal healthcare, the Kenya Kwanza administration is committed to delivering on it.

“We have agreed with county governments and all leaders that we must get it right this time,” President Ruto said.

He urged Kenyans to register with the SHA, stating that this would allow the government to collect accurate data for the effective implementation of the program.

On his part, Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah called on Kenyans to register for SHA, highlighting its significant benefits particularly for those with critical illnesses.

He noted that Taifa Care fulfills the Universal Health Coverage pledge the President made during the last election. He said that it is not a rushed project but one that has been long overdue.

“Kenyans have suffered for far too long. They cannot afford to wait any longer,” he said.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi lauded the new health plan sating Taifa Care is designed to bring equity in accessing quality healthcare.

“The President has been of the view that it is unfair for leaders to have insurance cover that caters for all their healthcare needs, while the rest of the population suffers,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to ignore those opposed to SHA programme and register to enjoy its benefits.

At the same time, the President reiterated that there was no animosity between the Church and the State. He called for unity among the church, government, political leaders and communities to drive the country’s development agenda.

“This country cannot progress if we are divided. We must be united and work together,” he said.

President Ruto also reassured Kenyans that no region, religion or group would be left behind in pursuing the nation’s development agenda.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi asked Kenyans to cherish and protect the country’s peace and stability.

“We should never take the country’s peace for granted. Let us protect and keep peace,” he said.

During the church service, Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku welcomed the government’s initiative to commercialize livestock farming.

“As the county government of Kajiado, we support this programme that seeks to ensure farmers benefit from their livestock,” he said.