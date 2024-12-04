President Ruto receives credentials from newly appointed ambassadors

President William Ruto has received credentials from newly-appointed ambassadors to Kenya and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties with various nations.

The head of state noted that Kenya will actively engage with other countries, expanding and solidifying its global diplomatic networks to align with shared aspirations.

“Our warm and solid ties with foreign partners will effectively promote economic growth, enhance peace and stability, and bolster cross-border trade and investments,” Ruto said at State House in Nairobi as he received credentials from the new diplomats.

Among those who presented their credentials were Vsevolod Tkachenko from Russia, Moravia Peralta Hernandez from Venezuela, Alfred Musemuna from Zambia, Hiroshi Matsuura from Japan, Sahak Sargsyan from Armenia, and Andris Razans from Latvia.