Local NewsNews

President Ruto puts contractors on notice

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
1 Min Read
The President made the remarks in Kisii, where he inspected the construction of the Kisii Cancer Centre.

President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to contractors delaying the implementation of key government projects.

The President said the government is committed to fulfilling its promises to the people, saying contractors undermining their efforts will not be tolerated.

“There are many contractors who are letting us down, and we will not allow them. This is the year for delivering our agenda as planned,” he said.

The President made the remarks in Kisii, where he inspected the construction of the Kisii Cancer Centre.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the project.

President Ruto instructed the contractor to implement the project in line with the agreement or face contract termination.

You Might Also Like

Update: Londiani accident death toll rises to 52
Six perish, scores left homeless in Nairobi’s Majengo fire tragedy
UN says rape likely committed in Hamas attack on Israel
Leaders have lost touch with reality – Senate Majority Leader

“You have been paid all the money required. There is no reason whatsoever why this project is not progressing,” he said.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article BuuPass launches free data rewards for travellers this holiday season
Next Article SHA, Murang’a County Govt sign MoU
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *