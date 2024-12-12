President Ruto presides over trooping of the colour ceremony

Wajir Air Base (WAB) has become the latest Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) unit to receive its Presidential and Regimental Colour during the 61st Jamhuri Day Celebration.

The event took place at Uhuru Gardens where the Jamhuri Day celebrations was held presided by President William Ruto, the Commander in Chief of the armed forces.

History of WAB

Wajir Air Base commonly known as WAB was established in 25 February, 1974 to provide Air Surveillance and protection of vital areas/vital points in Kenya against hostile air threats pursuant to Kenya Air Force (KAF) mandate under the command of Brigadier Stephen Kerempe Sane deputized by Colonel Gideon Musembi Musyoki.

The Unit’s role is to defend the national airspace against air threats.

In December, 1974, the Unit accomplished the first readiness test in combating air threats with series of trainings and modernization of equipment.

In March, 1978, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) was officially opened in Embakasi. The airport is a critical infrastructure that required air defence cover against hostile air threats.

As such on 21st July, 1978, Kenya Air Force tasked Air Defence Control Unit (ADCU) to form a Ground Based Air Defence Unit (GADU) in Embakasi to protect the airport. In September, 1979, Ground Based Air Defence Unit enhanced capabilities in air surveillance detection and neutralization of air threats opening gates to formation of similar Units in the Kenya Army and the Kenya Navy.

Symbolism of the Colour

Since both Colours stand for the Honour accorded to the Unit or Base, they are handled with utmost respect and are saluted as a sign of respect whenever one gets into close proximity to them.

It is for this reason that people are asked to stand and those in the Disciplined/Uniformed Forces expected to salute whenever the Colours pass by.

Both Colours are carried by a Commissioned Officer and escorted by two armed Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs). The Colours should not be confused with the Unit/Base flags which do not command the same respect.