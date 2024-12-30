President Ruto mourns former US President Jimmy Carter

President William Ruto has joined the list of World leaders and US politicians who have been sharing their condolences with the family of the former President Jimmy Carter following his death on Sunday afternoon.

Taking to his social media handle, the Head of State celebrated the former president as an extraordinary leader whose dedication to public service was epic.

“He was a powerful champion for global peace and human rights. We are indebted to his pioneering voice on the actions for a healthy planet that has protected our nature and slowed climate change.” He said.

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. He was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for work to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation on Carter’s death, ordering American flags to be flown at half-mast for 30 days. He also marked Jan. 9, 2025, as a National Day of Mourning.

Public observances honoring Carter’s legacy will be held in Atlanta and Washington, DC, followed by a private interment in Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia, according to The Carter Center, though final arrangements are still underway.