President Ruto launches 14th EAC games in Mombasa

The 14th edition of the East Africa Community Inter-Parliamentary games kicked off in Mombasa Saturday, amid pomp and colour as legislators across the region participated in various sporting activities.

President William Ruto officiating the start of the 12-day event, said infrastructure development remains key to opening up the region’s economy.

Ruto further revealed that Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo agreed to extend the Standard Gauge Railway line to connect the region as part of ongoing efforts of the EAC integration.

Saturday at the Mama Ngina waterfront in Mombasa.

The scorching afternoon sun was not a deterrent as hundreds of legislators led by the assembly speakers gathered for the start of the East Africa community inter-parliamentary games…

President William Ruto who was officiating the start of the event was also donned in sportswear and took a moment to get a feel of the tracks …nats…

and when he stood to launch the 12-day event, he called on the participants to use the opportunity to bond and unite as a region to push the east Africa community integration agenda…ups…

further he revealed the region was focused on infrastructure development to ease movement of goods and people and already an agreement was on the table to extend the Standard Gauge Railway Line..ups.. The house speakers of the bicameral parliament said the East African Community block was critical in driving the region’s economy… ups..

The official tournament is expected to begin on Sunday. Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, the East African Legislative Assembly and Kenya are participating in the games. Among the games to be played include; golf, football, athletics, tug of war, netball, volleyball, basketball and darts for Persons with disabilities.