President Ruto deserves praise, not ridicule – PS Kisiang’ani

The Principal Secretary for the State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Prof. Edward Kisiang’ani, stated on Tuesday that President William Ruto deserves praise rather than ridicule for his leadership and efforts to guide the country towards prosperity.

According to Prof. Kisiang’ani, the head of state has shown a commitment to implementing various development projects and promoting policies aimed solely at improving citizens’ lives. He believes it is only a matter of time before Kenyans begin to feel the full impact of the initiatives introduced by Ruto’s administration.

“What the President is doing is a game-changer. He is changing things that the country has been struggling with since 1963. They will see once these are implemented,” he remarked.

“I urge every Kenyan to support President Ruto moving forward. The government is open to criticism and will listen, but we must unite behind the President’s agenda. He needs our support,” he added.

Prof. Kisiang’ani, who was appearing in a TV interview on KBC Channel 1, affirmed that Ruto is on track to fulfilling every promise made to Kenyans prior to his election as President.

“I would rate it at 8. Under President Ruto’s leadership, Kenya has endured its challenges and shown resilience,” he said in response to a question from Reginah Manyara, the host of the TV programme “The Shift,” who asked him to evaluate the current government’s performance.

The PS expressed skepticism regarding polls that suggest Kenyans are dissatisfied with President Ruto’s administration.

“Surveys are conducted by people, and I want to know the sample size, who the respondents are, and whether the questions are objective. Some of those who conduct these surveys are not objective, and we need to question the authenticity of some of them. Do these surveys adhere to the rules of research?” he posed, insisting, “I don’t agree with surveys that claim public trust in this government has dropped. I don’t think they are entirely accurate.”

He says that Ruto’s administration has particularly demonstrated resilience in tackling challenges.

“The leadership of this country has weathered turbulence, and its stabilization is a positive sign,” he stated.

Prof. Kisiang’ani, who appeared on the TV programme alongside his counterpart from the State Department for ICT and Digital Economy, Eng. John Tonui, reiterated that the President and his Kenya Kwanza administration are dedicated to development initiatives aimed at enhancing the lives of citizens. While acknowledging citizens’ constitutional rights to hold the government and its leaders accountable, he urged that this should be done responsibly and without breaching any laws.

“We need to see how we can use the internet responsibly. Some of those who criticize Kenyans do not live in Kenya but are still Kenyans. We believe there must be consequences for tarnishing people’s names without facts. As you exercise your freedom and democracy, you need to be responsible,” he said.

“People in this country often take their democratic rights to the extreme, but democracy also has rules. As a society, we need to consider how to use the internet and digital platforms responsibly,” the PS added.