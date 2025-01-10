President Ruto deserves Nobel Peace Prize – Maalim

Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim now says President William Ruto should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize due to his transformative efforts in Kenya.

The outspoken lawmaker says despite criticism from some Kenyans, President Ruto’s developmental achievements and his leadership in uniting the country warrant international recognition.

“If Kenyans were truly nationalistic and patriotic, we would have already pursued a Nobel Peace Prize for President William Ruto for the unprecedented transformation he has achieved in our country over the past two years,” he stated.

Maalim noted that since assuming the presidency in September 2022, the head of state has accomplished significant progress and deserves commendation. Based on his track record, the former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly predicted that a majority of Kenyans would re-elect President Ruto by a large margin.

“Ruto tutamchagua tena, tutamrudisha 2027 with 99% from North Eastern region. Wafugaji wote watampigia kura,” said the Wiper Party MP

Furthermore, Maalim, who accompanied the President during his development tour of the North Rift region, expressed his intention to advocate for constitutional changes that would allow Ruto to continue leading beyond 2032.

“Ruto will lead us until 2032; and when his term ends, I will push for a constitutional amendment to establish a parliamentary system, enabling President William Ruto to return as our Prime Minister,” the MP announced.

According to Maalim, President Ruto is reshaping the landscape of Kenya, ensuring that regions which previously felt excluded from the national development agenda now feel included. He highlighted issues of underdevelopment and alleged discrimination regarding the issuance of national identity cards.

“For the first time since Kenya gained independence, we in the North Eastern region are receiving all the development we need, initiated by none other than President William Ruto. We are being connected to electricity, and roads linking our region are beginning to be constructed. This is the first time we truly feel like we are Kenyans,” he stated.

“Zamani tulipokuwa tukitafuta vitambulisho sisi, wenyeji wa eneo la Kaskazini Mashariki, tulikuwa kama raia wa kigeni. Tulikuwa tumebaguliwa. Lakini sasa serikali ya Ruto imeondoa hilo na tunamshukuru,” added the lawmaker.