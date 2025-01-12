President Ruto condoles with victims of Los Angeles fires

Local NewsNews

President William Ruto has eulogised with to families who have lost loved ones and those who have suffered losses during the devastating fires that have ravaged Los Angeles, causing widespread destruction and suffering.

In his message on the X platform, President Ruto assured the people of the United States of Kenya’s solidarity during this time.

“The people of Kenya send their heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and to all those who have suffered losses during the fires that have caused destruction and suffering in Los Angeles,” the president said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and with all the people of the United States as they rally to aid their compatriots.”

President Ruto also expressed Kenya’s deep concern and empathy over the tragedy, highlighting the growing threat posed by climate change.

He urged for global solidarity in addressing the root causes of such disasters, warning that extreme climatic phenomena could become the new normal unless bold measures are taken.

“At the same time, we trust that the indomitable spirit of the American people, anchored in the powerful values that we share, will inspire them with the resilience and determination to recover from the tragedy and emerge even stronger,” he added.

The president pledged that Kenya stands in solidarity with the citizens of Los Angeles and the wider American community as they work towards recovery, healing, and rebuilding.

The fires in Los Angeles have garnered global attention, with numerous countries expressing condolences and offering support to the United States.

