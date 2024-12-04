President Ruto commends Amb. Zhou for outstanding efforts in enhancing Sino-Kenya relations

President William Ruto has praised Dr. Zhou Pingjian, the outgoing Chinese ambassador to Kenya, for his efforts in fostering strong relations between Kenya and China since his posting in September 2020.

In a statement after a farewell meeting with the Chinese diplomat at State House Nairobi, Ruto noted that Ambassador Zhou had facilitated numerous development projects and investments from the East Asian nation, which have greatly benefited Kenya.

“I bid farewell to Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian, who has completed his tour of duty after a four-year tenure. I congratulated him for doing an exceptionally good job in advancing ties between our countries,” said the President.

The head of state noted that Kenya and China have built a solid partnership over the years, which has worked for the mutual benefit of both nations and their peoples in enhancing relations and development across many areas.

According to Ruto, Sino-Kenya cooperation has yielded substantial development in infrastructure, education, transport, and water projects.

“The Standard Gauge Railway, the superhighways and bypasses, and the construction and equipping of technical colleges are testaments to our flourishing relationship,” he mentioned, highlighting some of the projects realized through strong ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy.

Ambassador Zhou Pingjian arrived in Nairobi in 2020 after serving four years in Nigeria. He succeeded Ambassador Wu Peng, who is now the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa.