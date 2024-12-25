President Ruto attends Christmas church service in Olpisiai, Narok

President William Ruto has urged parents to closely monitor their children, especially during this festive season.

“For us to build a strong nation we must have a strong foundation for our children and strong families. As we celebrate this moment we must also remember to celebrate our children, our families and our nation,” said Ruto

He further urged Kenyans to remain united for the sake of the country’s growth.

“Knowing very well that the future of a strong nation is dependent on strong families and societies. Let us unite as Kenyans as we celebrate but let us also do all we plan to do in restraint to avoid accidents, to bring peace and God will bless us,” he appealed.

The President was speaking at AIC Olpisiai church in Narok County where he joined the congregation for a Christmas service.