President Ruto assumes leadership of East African Community

President William Ruto has been elected as the new chairperson of the East African Community (EAC).

He succeeds South Sudan President Salva Kiir, whose one-year term has concluded.

President Ruto has described his predecessor’s leadership in the bloc as “exemplary” and “visionary”.

He stated, “Under his steady stewardship, the EAC has made remarkable strides in deepening integration and achieving progress in key areas that define our shared aspirations,”

Ruto assumes leadership of the EAC at a time when the eight-member economic bloc is working towards establishing a political confederation. At the 24th Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State High-Level Side Event on EAC@25 in Arusha on Friday, Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to take a leading role in the economic bloc.

“The ambition of an EAC Political Confederation is an extraordinary journey towards the integration of our region,” the President noted.

He acknowledged the challenges ahead but emphasized the immense potential benefits of a political confederation.

“We must harness emerging opportunities and build a more stable and competitive EAC that will accelerate the creation of a single continental market,” he said.

During his tenure, the President said he will prioritize enhancing the quality of life for the people of East Africa.

“We will focus on increasing competitiveness, promoting value-added production, boosting intra-regional trade, and driving investments,” he stated.

He emphasized that these pillars are essential for transforming the economies of partner states, creating jobs, and ensuring sustainable development in the region.

Recognizing that trade is vital for economic growth and regional integration, President Ruto urged the EAC Summit to address internal barriers to trade.

“We must eliminate non-tariff barriers, enhance infrastructure connectivity, and foster regulatory harmonization,” he said, asserting that these measures will create a seamless trading environment, thereby driving the EAC’s competitiveness and economic growth.

Outgoing Chairperson Salva Kiir expressed pride in his tenure, stating, “the Community is growing stronger.”

He emphasized that the focus must now shift towards enhancing regional peace and security, strengthening intra-EAC trade, and accelerating digital transformation.