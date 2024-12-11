PPB rolls out advanced pillscan technology to boost medicine quality control

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), in collaboration with Missions for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS), has commenced the implementation of advanced Near Infrared Technology (NIR) known as Pillscan.

Acquired from Global Health Labs USA with support from the Global Fund, this cutting-edge technology is set to enhance PPB’s quality control systems by detecting substandard and falsified medical products, thereby ensuring the safety, quality, and effectiveness of medicines.

The implementation phase began on Monday, December 9, 2024, at the PPB headquarters.

It includes personnel re-training conducted by software engineers from Global Health Labs USA, equipment qualification, and the development of a comprehensive library to support the technology’s operation.