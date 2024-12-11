PPB orders quarantine of Mefnac Suspension, Floracil Injection over safety concerns

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a quarantine order for two drugs, Mefnac Oral Suspension and Floracil 1000 Injection, due to contamination and regulatory non-compliance.

In a statement on Wednesday, PPB revealed that Mefnac Oral Suspension manufactured by Efroze Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd in Pakistan is suspected of contamination with Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG) above the acceptable limits.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (“the Board”) informs the public of a Quarantine Order issued for Mefnac Oral Suspension (Mefenamic Acid 50 Mg/5 MI) Manufactured by Efroze Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd, Pakistan. This action has been taken due to suspected contamination with Diethylene Glycol (DEG)/Ethylene Glycol (EG) at levels above the acceptable limits,” PPB stated.

The Board has urged all pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, and professionals to immediately halt distribution and use of the drug.

In addition, Floracil 1000 Injection produced by Bruck Pharma PVT LTD in India for cancer treatment has been flagged as unregistered and substandard following routine post-market surveillance.

The PPB warned against the sale, use, and administration of this product vowing legal action against those involved in distributing it.

The public has been urged to report any adverse reactions or substandard medicines to healthcare authorities.