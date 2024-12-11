County News

PPB orders quarantine of Mefnac Suspension, Floracil Injection over safety concerns

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a quarantine order for two drugs, Mefnac Oral Suspension and Floracil 1000 Injection, due to contamination and regulatory non-compliance.

In a statement on Wednesday, PPB revealed that Mefnac Oral Suspension manufactured by Efroze Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd in Pakistan is suspected of contamination with Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG) above the acceptable limits.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (“the Board”) informs the public of a Quarantine Order issued for Mefnac Oral Suspension (Mefenamic Acid 50 Mg/5 MI) Manufactured by Efroze Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd, Pakistan. This action has been taken due to suspected contamination with Diethylene Glycol (DEG)/Ethylene Glycol (EG) at levels above the acceptable limits,” PPB stated.

The Board has urged all pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, and professionals to immediately halt distribution and use of the drug.

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

In addition, Floracil 1000 Injection produced by Bruck Pharma PVT LTD in India for cancer treatment has been flagged as unregistered and substandard following routine post-market surveillance.

The PPB warned against the sale, use, and administration of this product vowing legal action against those involved in distributing it.

You Might Also Like

Pastor Dorcas meets widows in Kajiado, launches Sacco
Government set to revive Tarda Irrigation project to boost food security 
Food for Education increases monthly meals to 3.8 million
Tenants evacuated after seven-storey building in Kasarani develops huge cracks

The public has been urged  to report any adverse reactions or substandard medicines to healthcare authorities.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Sanlam Kenya shareholders approve Ksh 3.25B rights issue
Next Article Multi-Agency seizes illicit liquor worth Kshs. 6.9 million in Meru