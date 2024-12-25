Pope urges negotiations to end Ukraine-Russia war

Pope Francis has called for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the war triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In his traditional Christmas Day address, the Pope said “boldness [was] needed to open the door” to dialogue “in order to achieve a just and lasting peace” between the two sides.

His appeal followed a major Russian attack the same day on Ukraine’s energy facilities, which Ukraine said involved at least 184 missiles and drones.

Earlier this year, Ukraine strongly rejected a call by the pontiff for Kyiv to negotiate an end to the war and have “the courage to raise the white flag”.

His Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) message also touched on other conflicts.

Speaking to thousands of people gathered in St Peter’s Square, the 88-year-old Pope declared: “May the sound of arms be silenced in war-torn Ukraine,” and beyond.

“I invite every individual, and all people of all nations… to become pilgrims of hope, to silence the sounds of arms and overcome divisions,” he said.

Reiterating the Christmas Day message he delivered last year, Pope Francis also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the freeing of hostages held by Hamas.

“I think of the Christian communities in Israel and Palestine, particularly in Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is extremely grave,” he said.

He asked that “the doors of dialogue and peace be flung open”.

The war in Gaza began after the territory’s Hamas rulers attacked Israel on 7 October 2023. Gunmen killed about 1,200 people and took another 251 back to Gaza as hostages. More than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says.

Earlier this week, the Pope twice described Israel’s attacks as “cruelty”, earning a sharp rebuke from Israel which called the remarks “particularly disappointing”.

Pope Francis also said his thoughts were with the Christian communities in Lebanon and Syria, where rebels recently overthrew Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after 24 years in power. Syria’s Christian population has dwindled since the start of the war in 2011, and reports suggest it now stands at a fraction of its pre-war total of approximately 1.5 million.

Syria’s minorities have expressed fear about their future in the country since Islamist rebels took over – though the leading rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has said all faiths will be protected.