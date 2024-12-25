Politicians, church feud not good for the country, Speaker Wetang’ula says

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has regretted that the growing rift between politicians and the church is detrimental to the peace and prosperity of the country.

Speaking during a Christmas Mass service, Wetang’ula said that it was wrong for religious leaders and politicians to portray a conflict between the two groups.

He pointed out that there was no competition between the church and politicians, noting that both were serving Kenyans.

“There is no competition between secular leadership and the religious community. We are all serving the same people and we should work together in harmony,” said Wetang’ula.

The Speaker was speaking at St. Kizito Catholic church, Kabuchai constituency in Bungoma County.

The Speaker noted that the church was critical in fostering peace and harmony in the country, a role he said politicians were also playing.

He noted that collaboration between the political class and the religious leaders should not be debatable.

At the same time, Wetang’ula expressed concern over the increasing number of accidents along the roads.

“I call drivers to exercise strict caution, adhere to traffic rules and care about passengers they were transporting either with private or public vehicles,” he advised.

The Speaker reiterated his call to politicians to be at the forefront in drumming up support for the Social Health Authority (SHA).

He said politicians had the capacity to mobilise wananchi to register for the new health scheme because they meet them in many public forums.

He urged governors to use county resources to step up SHA registration to enable the majority of Kenyans benefit from the new medical insurance.

“Murang’a governor has used county resources to register all homesteads on SHA…other governors should follow suit because health care is devolved,” he added.

While giving examples of individuals who have benefitted from the new scheme, Wetang’ula urged the public to shun critics whom he said were discouraging them from registering with the scheme.

He took issues with some MPs who have launched a spirited campaign against the scheme noting that it’s unethical to oppose the legislation they passed in Parliament.

“It is embarrassing to see some MPs using forums such as funerals to campaign against the new medical scheme. This is the law you enacted and you should not oppose it,” he added.

Said Wetang’ula: “Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Embu are among the counties leading in the number of people registered under the new scheme. We should emulate them.”

The Speaker urges farmers to start planning for planting for the next season noting that the country relied on the region for its food security.

“I ask farmers not to spend all the money on festive activities. Spare some cash for food production activities as soon as we get out of the festivals,” he added.

He was accompanied by leaders among them Wafula Wakoli (Senator Bungoma), Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai),John Makali (Kanduyi), John Waluke (Sirisia), PS Mr Juma Mukwana and Joseph Nyongesa, Majority Leader Bungoma County Assembly among others.

The MPs who attended the same church service raised the red flag over the number of deaths from road accidents during this Christmas season and asked the government to be tough on traffic lawbreakers.

“In the last few days, we have seen many people perish on the roads because of carelessness by drivers. Traffic police should be tough on any driver found to have violated traffic rules,” said Hon Wakoli, the Bungoma Senator.

The Senator said roads should not be deathbeds for people who are travelling to celebrate with their families.

Kalasinga and Hon Makali asked passengers not to tolerate drivers who were threatening their lives through careless driving.

“Don’t sit in a vehicle and watch a careless driver mess you,” said Kalasinga. Makali asked passengers not to board overloaded public service vehicles.

“Thirst for money makes matatu operators overload their vehicles to make more cash. Passengers should not be part of this,” said Makali.

Waluke called for peaceful co-existence among Kenyans, noting that tribalism was the cause of divisions being experienced in the country.

He asked all the leaders to support President William Ruto’s efforts to unite and develop Kenya.