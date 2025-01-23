Police officers assigned to me withdrawn – CJ Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome has written to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, expressing her deep concern regarding “the withdrawal of her security,”

In the protest letter, Koome argues that the action by the National Police Service undermines judicial independence, threatens institutional integrity, and jeopardizes democratic progress.

She characterises the removal of her security detail as a serious affront to the principle of separation of powers.

“It destabilizes the delicate balance upon which democratic governance is founded, where each arm of government operates independently while respecting the autonomy of others,” she states.

“Such an action not only weakens public trust in state institutions but also sets a perilous precedent, suggesting that key constitutional offices can be undermined through external pressure or retaliation,” the Chief Justice added.

Koome insists that security for the Chief Justice is not a personal privilege but a structural necessity to ensure the Judiciary can function autonomously and without fear. “It serves as an institutional safeguard to protect judicial officers, premises, and processes from any threats that could impair the administration of justice,” she said.

“State organs are entrusted with the solemn duty of serving the public using resources provided by taxpayers. This obligation demands that no institution or office holder be subjected to intimidation, coercion, or undue interference by another arm of government,” reiterated the Chief Justice.

At the same time, the Chief Justice lamented what she described as the “weakening of the Judiciary Police Unit,” a critical component of judicial security. Instead of being strengthened to meet growing demands, she claims that the unit’s capacity has been diminished due to the withdrawal of a significant number of officers.

According to Koome, this not only exacerbates existing vulnerabilities but also jeopardizes the safety of judicial personnel and spaces across the country, thereby undermining the operational efficacy of the entire justice system.

“This act of withdrawal sends an unmistakably damaging message: that those tasked with defending justice and constitutional liberties are susceptible to interference. Such a signal erodes public confidence in the Judiciary’s impartiality, threatening its role as a check against abuse of power and its capacity to uphold the rule of law,” she stated.

She is now urging the National Police Service and all relevant state actors to immediately and unconditionally restore her security detail. The Chief Justice also calls for the capacity of the Judiciary Police Unit to be strengthened, not diminished, to address the pressing need for enhanced judicial security in a “rapidly evolving environment and against the backdrop of open attacks on judges and judicial officers in open court.”