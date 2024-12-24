Police helicopter, riders deployed to monitor traffic flow on major highways

A multi-agency team of officers has been deployed to major highways to monitor and enforce compliance with traffic rules.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Elijah Lagat led the team, which included KPS Director of Logistics Peter Ndung’u, Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police and NPS Spokesperson Dr. Resila Onyango, in conducting compliance checks along the busy Nairobi-Naivasha-Mai-Mahiu and Nairobi-Nakuru highways to ensure road safety and smooth traffic flow.

The police boss stated that measures have been taken both on the ground and in the air to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

“The National Police Airwing helicopter is also airborne, monitoring the major highways, and Kenya Police Riders have been deployed to reinforce traffic officers,” he said.

He also warned that traffic offenders, especially those engaging in overlapping and causing obstructions, would be dealt with on the spot.

Two days ago, travellers were stranded due to a traffic gridlock along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, forcing motorists to spend the night on the road.

“The National Police Service continues to call upon all motorists to comply with traffic regulations, particularly to avoid overlapping and speeding,” NPS urged.

Additional reporting by Adan Mohammed.