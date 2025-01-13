Police arrest driver over theft of medical supplies in Kilifi

Police officers in Kilifi have apprehended a driver, working with the local County Government’s health department, and recovered stolen medical supplies valued at Ksh 100,000.

The arrest followed reports from members of the public about the illegal sale of public health facility drugs in a private pharmacy.

County Executive Committee Member for Health, Peter Mwarogo, confirmed that the medical supplies were intended for the Bamba health centre in Ganze Constituency but were diverted to the private pharmacy.

Speaking to journalists at the Kilifi North Sub County Police Headquarters, Mr. Mwarogo emphasized the gravity of the situation, saying some health department staff members were undermining efforts to equip hospitals with necessary supplies.

“We have been wondering why, despite supplying drugs and other medical supplies to our health facilities, there are numerous complaints from wananchi that drugs are not available. Now we have learned that some county government workers are stealing the supplies and selling them to private facilities,” he said.

He added that the county administration would dismiss the driver as a warning to other staff members who might be tempted to commit such criminal offenses.

“The driver is no longer our employee because we have handed him to security agencies for investigation and prosecution,” said Mr. Mwarogo.

Mr. Mwarogo also stated that when health officials received the report from a member of the public about county government drugs being sold in a private pharmacy, the police were immediately alerted, and they swiftly recovered the supplies meant for Bamba Health Centre.

The department and the police have commenced investigations to identify any accomplices within the health department.

“This incident serves as a warning to staff engaging in such malpractices that the law will eventually catch up with them,” Mr. Mwarogo said adding “We urge wananchi to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.”

Mr. Mwarogo said that the county administration would introduce an electronic system of drug distribution in order to ensure that supplies reach the intended facilities as well as monitor their use.

Kilifi North Sub County Police Commander, Kennedy Maina, lauded the public for the information that led to the suspect’s arrest and the recovery of the stolen items while confirming that the suspect would be arraigned in court Monday.