Photos: Jamhuri Day 2024 Celebrations

Home » Photos: Jamhuri Day 2024 CelebrationsCounty NewsPhotos: Jamhuri Day 2024 Celebrations By Share 2 Min Read President William Ruto and CDF Gen Charles Kahariri . Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi SHARE Jamhuri Day celebrations were held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi. President William Ruto led the nation in marking this day. Photos below were taken by KBC Digital Photographer Jackson Mnyamwezi.President William at Uhuru Gardens. Photo/Jackson MnyamweziPresident William arrives at Uhuru Gardens. Photo/Jackson MnyamweziPresident William during the playing of the national anthem. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi Parade Commander during the Jamhuri Day Celebrations. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi President William Ruto and CDF Gen Charles Kahariri . Photo/Jackson MnyamweziPresident William Ruto and CDF Gen Charles Kahariri . Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi - Advertisement -Trooping of Presidential Colour and Regimental Colour of Wajir Air Base. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi Trooping of Presidential Colour and Regimental Colour of Wajir Air Base. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi You Might Also Like Nakhumicha urges MPs to support health bills Matatu Owners Association oppose move to fit cameras in PSVs Ruto: Bolstering Kenya-India ties will enhance our development agenda Over 200 youths in Isiolo complete free vocational training coursePresident William Ruto and CDF Gen Charles Kahariri . Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi President William Ruto and CDF Gen Charles Kahariri . Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi President William Ruto and CDF Gen Charles Kahariri after inspecting the military parade. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi President William Ruto greeting dignitaries including COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki (left) and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi KBC Commentators Rashid Mwamkondo (left) and Victor Oloo. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi Uhuru Gardens Pavillion Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi Kenyans at Uhuru Gardens. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi Kenya Airforce officers. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi Kenya Airforce officers. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi KDF band. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi TAGGED:Jamhuri dayPresident William RutoUhuru Gardens Share This Article X Email Copy Link Print Previous Article Kenyans throng Uhuru Gardens for Jamhuri Day celebrations