Photos: Jamhuri Day 2024 Celebrations

President William Ruto and CDF Gen Charles Kahariri . Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
Jamhuri Day celebrations were held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi. President William Ruto led the nation in marking this day. Photos below were taken by KBC Digital Photographer Jackson Mnyamwezi.

President William at Uhuru Gardens. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
President William arrives at Uhuru Gardens. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
President William during the playing of the national anthem. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
Parade Commander during the Jamhuri Day Celebrations. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
President William Ruto and CDF Gen Charles Kahariri . Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
Trooping of Presidential Colour and Regimental Colour of Wajir Air Base. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
Trooping of Presidential Colour and Regimental Colour of Wajir Air Base. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
President William Ruto and CDF Gen Charles Kahariri . Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
President William Ruto and CDF Gen Charles Kahariri . Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
President William Ruto and CDF Gen Charles Kahariri after inspecting the military parade. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
President William Ruto greeting dignitaries including COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki (left) and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
KBC Commentators Rashid Mwamkondo (left) and Victor Oloo. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
Uhuru Gardens Pavillion Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
Kenyans at Uhuru Gardens. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
Kenya Airforce officers. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
Kenya Airforce officers. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
KDF band. Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi
