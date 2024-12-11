Pharmacy Board recalls defective SURE condoms over safety concerns

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued an urgent recall for Sure Lubricated Condoms Dotted, Batch No. 2405055, manufactured by Indus Medicare Private Limited.

The recall comes after tests revealed that the product failed to meet the required quality standards, specifically the freedom-from-holes conductivity test.

In response, the Board has directed pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, healthcare professionals, and members of the public to take immediate action by quarantining the product to prevent further use, sale, or distribution, and returning the affected batch to the nearest healthcare facility or supplier.

In an official statement, the Board emphasized its unwavering commitment to public safety and urged all stakeholders to comply promptly with the outlined measures.

The public is also encouraged to report any suspected cases of substandard medicines or adverse drug reactions through the nearest healthcare facility, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board hotline, or the official PPB reporting platforms.

The Board reassures the public of its vigilance in maintaining high standards to safeguard public health.