Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said the framework of signing performance contracts for top Government officials are aimed at achieving service delivery and Kenya’s development goals.

Speaking at his office Monday morning after witnessing the signing of Performance Contracts for the Financial Year 2024/2025 with the Principal Secretary State Department for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu, Mudavadi said the Performance Contracts outline the government’s strategic goals and measurable targets within various cadres of public service delivery and are aimed at enhancing public safety and security while upgrading the delivery of services to citizens.

“Through these contracts, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing Kenya’s development goals and transforming lives under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), ensuring delivering of results that align with our national priorities, fostering efficiency, effectiveness, transparency and measurable outcomes in service delivery,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi said this annual exercise is a cornerstone of accountability and it provides a structured framework to track the progress of the government’s development programs and policy implementation.

The Prime CS who is also the Acting Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration also witnessed the signing of Performance Contracts with the Chairperson Council of Foreign Service Academy, Prof Patrick Maluki and Hon Mwambu Mabonga, the Chairperson Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority.

“I want to remind the heads of these institutions and many others together with the staff of the commitment to duty, integrity, diligence and accountability as essential ingredients within the public service,” said Mudavadi.