Local NewsNEWS

Parliament approves nomination of Abdi Mohamud as EACC boss

By
1 Min Read

The National Assembly has approved Abdi Ahmed Mohamud, for appointment as the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chaired by George Murugara tabled the report on his approval hours Wednesday after his vetting.

While moving the motion for the appointment of the nominee on the floor of Parliament, the vice chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs Mwengi Mutuse announced that nominee met all the constitutional and statutory requirements in particular those on citizenship, leadership, ethics and integrity, and tax compliance.

He said the nominee was recruited through an open transparent and competitive process, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the law.

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

The appointment of Abdi Mohamud Ahmed comes at a time when there are increasing calls for transparency and accountability in government institutions.

The commission had received 172 applications from which 14 candidates were shortlisted and interviews conducted between November 19 and 21.

You Might Also Like

Mona Lisa: Protesters throw soup at da Vinci painting
Ministry to address emerging health challenges
President Ruto: I was not elected to get second term
Ruto will appoint new CSs with exceptional competence, integrity – Mudavadi

Mohamud, who currently serves as the Commission’s Deputy CEO and previously held the position of Director of Investigations, is set to succeed the outgoing CEO, Twalib Mbarak.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article New Managing Director outlines vision for KBC