Parliament approves nomination of Abdi Mohamud as EACC boss

The National Assembly has approved Abdi Ahmed Mohamud, for appointment as the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chaired by George Murugara tabled the report on his approval hours Wednesday after his vetting.

While moving the motion for the appointment of the nominee on the floor of Parliament, the vice chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs Mwengi Mutuse announced that nominee met all the constitutional and statutory requirements in particular those on citizenship, leadership, ethics and integrity, and tax compliance.

He said the nominee was recruited through an open transparent and competitive process, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the law.

The appointment of Abdi Mohamud Ahmed comes at a time when there are increasing calls for transparency and accountability in government institutions.

The commission had received 172 applications from which 14 candidates were shortlisted and interviews conducted between November 19 and 21.

Mohamud, who currently serves as the Commission’s Deputy CEO and previously held the position of Director of Investigations, is set to succeed the outgoing CEO, Twalib Mbarak.