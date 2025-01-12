Paris Agreement on limiting rise in global temperatures under threat

By Judith Akolo

The World continues to fail planet Earth as the Paris Agreement is under threat with global temperatures rallying past the 1.5°C mark past 1.55°C in 2024. However, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) says there is still time to meet the envisaged goals of the Paris Agreement by 2030.

The Paris Agreement which was agreed upon during the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) held in Paris, France in 2015 was aimed at holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and “pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels so as to reduce the risks and impacts of climate change.”

However, in a statement released by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) says the past ten years 2015-2024 have been the ten warmest years on record, “We have likely seen the first calendar year with a global mean temperature of more than 1.5°C above the 1850-1900 average,” says the statement.

A separate study published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences found that ocean warming in 2024 also played a key role in the record high temperatures.

According to WMO, six international datasets used to reach the consolidated WMO global figure show that 2024 saw exceptional land and sea surface temperatures and ocean heat, driving up the temperatures. “The past ten years have all been in the Top Ten, in an extraordinary streak of record-breaking temperatures.”

“The assessment from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) proves yet again that global heating is a cold, hard fact,” said UN Secretary-General Antóno Guterres says and adds, “Individual years pushing past the 1.5 degree Celsius limit do not mean the long-term goal is shot. It means we need to fight even harder to get on track. Blazing temperatures in 2024 require trail-blazing climate action in 2025, in order to avoid the worst of climate catastrophe,” he said.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo says that a full ten record-breaking years of rising temperatures, have been accompanied by devastating and extreme weather, rising sea levels and melting ice, “all powered by record-breaking greenhouse gas levels due to human activities,” he says and adds, “It is important to emphasize that a single year of more than 1.5°C for a year does not mean that we have failed to meet Paris Agreement long-term temperature goals.”

The WMO Secretary General is warning that every additional increment of global warming “increases the impacts on our lives, economies and our planet,” noting that while the six datasets place 2024 as the warmest year on record and all highlight the recent rate of warming, not all show the temperature anomaly above 1.5 °C due to differing methodologies.

According to a study led by Prof. Lijing Cheng with the Institute of Atmospheric Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences that involved a team of 54 scientists from seven countries and 31 institutes, the ocean warming in 2024 played a key role in the record high temperatures. “The ocean is the warmest it has ever been as recorded by humans, not only at the surface but also for the upper 2000 meters.”

The scientists note that 90% of the excess heat from global warming is stored in the ocean, “making ocean heat content a critical indicator of climate change,” says the statement.

Guterres is calling on governments to deliver new national climate action plans this year to help limit long-term global temperature rise to 1.5°C, and “support the most vulnerable in dealing with devastating climate impacts,” says the United Nations Secretary General.

An international team of experts established by WMO has given an initial indication that long-term global warming as assessed in 2024 is currently about 1.3°C compared to the 1850-1900 baseline.