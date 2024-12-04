Owalo urges for responsible use of technology ahead of 2027 elections

Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Performance and Delivery Management Eliud Owalo has called for caution in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence to avoid misinformation and disinformation driven by the technology on social media ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Owalo who was speaking during the a regional conference on the use of AI, digital and social media in Kenya elections, said whereas the country cannot ignore emerging technological trends there was need for players in sector to safeguards misuse that can harm the nation’s fabric.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who attended the event, however, called for urgent reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, IEBC, saying further delay may plunge the country into a deeper constitutional crisis.