Over 78,000 Illegal migration attempts aborted in 2024 says Morocco Interior Ministry

In 2024, the Kingdom continued to face constant and growing migratory pressure in an unstable regional environment fraught with multiple threats, the Ministry stressed. A share of 58% of irregular foreign migrants came from West Africa, 12% from the Maghreb, and 9% from East and Central Africa.

A total of 332 smuggling networks have also been dismantled, according to the same source. These networks are constantly developing their strategies and pooling their services and criminal activities. In this respect, 14 assaults and attempted assaults on Sebta and Melilia were recorded, involving over 4,290 migrants.

Also, 18,645 migrants were rescued at sea and provided with assistance, medical support, accommodation, and guidance. In addition, some 6,135 irregular migrants benefitted from voluntary returns to their countries of origin, in coordination with their diplomatic legations, as part of the protective approach of the National Strategy for Immigration and Asylum (SNIA).

These efforts reflect Morocco’s major contribution to regional security and the fight against cross-border trafficking networks. They also reflect the Kingdom’s commitment, in solidarity with all its partners, to a collective approach to the challenges of migration.