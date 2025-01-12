Over 500 families benefit from Ksh 45M sponsorship at MMTC marathon

The second Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) Marathon held Sunday at MMTC in Butere Sub County of Kakamega County, Kenya was a great success.

Thousands of athletes and spectators attended the event which was held to sponsor Social Health Authority (SHA) premiums and co-payments for low income residents who visit Hamptons hospital for healthcare. The winners received medals and cash prizes.

More than 500 families received annual sponsorships from a dozen corporate and NGO sponsors who committed 45 million shs as sponsorship fees for the 2nd MMTC Marathon. A parallel free medical camp was held at Hamptons hospital and treated patients and registered the community for SHA.

MMTC’s Julius Mwale hosted the event which also included Foreign dignitaries including Royal dignitaries . Local and national business and political leaders graced the event including the local mp hon Tindi Mwale.

The event had five category races which included the 42 km elite, 21km elite, 10 km, 5km community run and 1600 m family run.

Elkanah Langat emerged top in the 42 km men with 2:18 :42 , followed closely behind by Abraham Kiplimo at 2:18:44. Alpha Kisa received a bronze medal at 2:19:03. It was a bitter sweet start of the year for Elkanah , the winner of the 2022 Italy marathon and Kobe Marathon in Japan. He ran the 1600 meters race at the inaugural MMTC marathon in 2023 as he recovered from an earlier injury. He now adds MMTC marathon Gold to his Italian and Japanese ones.

In women’s 42km Nancy Jebet Rutto snatched gold at 2:48:55 ahead of Viola Cherotich with Silver 2:49:32. Caroline Chepkemoi closed the podium at 3:07:43.

In 21km elite men Vitalis Kibiwott emerged top at 1:06:13 , followed a minute later by Micah Cheserek at 1:07:24.Simon Ewar closed the podium with 1:09:32. In women’s category, Mercy Chebichi scooped gold at 1:22:49 followed closely by Phyllis Kipkelio at 1:22:50 and Caren Chelagat closed the podium at 1:23:53.

In the 10 KM men category Gilbert Chelagat received gold at 33:29:46 as the 2nd and 3rd finishers were disqualified for taking the wrong route. In the women’s category Esther Chemutai led with 40:38:20 followed by Loice Sang at 45:56:29. Sheila Kibet clinched bronze 47:00:23.

In the community category, Rassal Namakhaba finished top in 5km men at 18:32:08, followed by Aaron Ambia of Shiraha secondary school at 18:45:03, while Henry Inganga of Imanga secondary school received bronze at 18:50:00. In women’s 5km category, Rosemary Nafula from Shiraha topped at 25:16:29 , followed by Mary Nandwa from Shiraha at 28:20:11.

In 1600 meters men family category Robert Edmond, Vincent Mati and Dismus Nandwa scooped the top 3 medals respectively. In women’s category Lawenda Ondeche, Faith Ayako and Scholastica Yvonne swept the 3 top medals respectively.

MMTC Marathon is part of 4 annual events at MMTC that are held to support Universal healthcare and healthy lifestyle for residents. The next event is the 2nd MMTC health Walk to be held on March 29th, 2025 at MMTC.