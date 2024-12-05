Over 50 GBV cases reported in Thika slum monthly

Stakeholders in Thika’s Kiandutu slums have raised concern over the alarming rise in gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the area, where more than 50 cases are reported monthly.

The cases, they say, involve defilement, sodomy, rape and physical assault.

According to Peter Muchunu, a medic at the Kiandutu Level 2 Hospital, they receive a minimum

The medic said most of the cases involve defilement of young girls, with some cases being so severe that they are always referred to the Thika Level 5 Hospital.

Muchunu said the cases might be more since most of them go unreported due to their sensitivity.

He added that the cases in the Sub-County should be in hundreds monthly since the data is only for one slum in Thika town.

“Most cases, especially involving sodomy and defilement go unreported due to the fear by victims of likely repercussions from perpetrators. Some of the cases, especially of defilement, are so severe that we refer them to other facilities,” he said.

The increase in these cases has forced stakeholders including the Kenya Counseling and Psychological Association (KCPA), the police, Judiciary and other community-based organizations to come up with comprehensive initiatives aimed at addressing the crisis and raising awareness within local communities.

KCPA, Chairperson in Thika Susan Gitau said the initiative focuses on providing both immediate psychological treatment and long-term counseling for survivors and addressing the emotional and mental trauma caused by GBV.

“It’s crucial that we offer not just legal and medical support, but also the psychological care that victims need to heal,” Gitau emphasised.

Gitau also highlighted that while women and girls remain the most visible victims of GBV, men and boys are increasingly experiencing violence as well.

“Some of the cases men are experiencing are more of emotional and psychological abuse, while for boys; sexual abuse such as sodomy is on the rise. This leads to a traumatized community, and the behavioral outcome of a traumatised community is anger, which makes the victim become abusive. So the cycle continues,” Gitau pointed out, stressing the importance of addressing all forms of GBV.

She said the organisation will over the coming few days conduct workshops and sessions aimed at educating the public on the various forms of gender-based violence, its impact on individuals and communities, and the resources available to those affected.

In addition to the outreach and awareness efforts, KCPA will also be offering free counseling services for victims of gender-based violence. These services will be available to both survivors and anyone impacted by the trauma of such violence, providing them with a confidential space to process their experiences.