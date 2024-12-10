Over 45,000 Mau Forest residents to receive title deeds as court lifts 25-year caveat

More than 45,000 residents on the fringes of Mau Forest are set to receive land title deeds after the High Court lifted a caveat that had been in place for over 25 years.

Lands and Physical Planning Principal Secretary Nixon Korir announced that the National Government, in collaboration with the Nakuru County Government, is working on land mapping and the issuance of title deeds in the affected areas.

Speaking in Kapsinendet within Mariashoni Ward, Molo Sub-County, Korir expressed optimism that residents would now develop their land after years of stagnation caused by land disputes.

The PS emphasized that the title deeds will unlock economic opportunities for the beneficiaries, enabling them to access loans and utilize their land productively.

“A title deed is not only proof of ownership but also a catalyst for economic empowerment as it can be used to secure loans,” Korir noted.

He urged residents to invest wisely in their land by engaging in productive agriculture and avoiding selling their parcels for quick gains.

“Utilize your land to grow crops like sunflower, pyrethrum, potatoes, maize, beans, and peas. When you produce enough for your family and sell the surplus, you will not fall prey to selfish politicians who thrive on crisis,” he added.

The areas benefiting from the lifting of the caveat include the six settlement schemes of Neissuit, Mariashoni, Sururu, Likia, Sigotik, and Terit.

The caveat had been imposed to resolve prolonged land disputes and prevent illegal land transactions around Mau Forest.

Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones reaffirmed the county’s commitment to resolving land issues in regions such as Kuresoi North, South, Njoro, and Molo Sub-Counties, where similar caveats have hindered economic progress.

He encouraged residents to use the title deeds to build commercial structures and engage in farming to improve their livelihoods.

County Executive for Lands, Physical Planning, Housing, and Urban Development John Kihagi expressed optimism that the title deeds would help curb land grabbing, end disputes, and provide residents with land security.

“The committees representing each of the six villages will work alongside government officials to ensure transparency, verify land claims, and safeguard amenities like schools and markets for the benefit of the entire community,” Kihagi stated.

He noted that families in the settlement schemes have struggled to access financial loans due to a lack of collateral since the 1980s. “The issuance of title deeds will provide security of tenure, which is critical for commercial ventures, including real estate development,” Kihagi added.

Kihagi further highlighted the County Government’s efforts to resolve land disputes through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to hasten the issuance process. “Land cases pending in court can be resolved more efficiently through mediation rather than litigation,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Forestry PS Gitonga Mugambi, Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule, Njoro MP Charity Kathambi, and her counterparts Alfred Mutai (Kuresoi North), Johana Ngeno (Emurrua Dikir), Paul Chebor (Rongai), Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South), and local MCA Bernard Langat.

The title deeds are expected to bring long-awaited relief to the residents, unlocking the region’s economic potential and ending decades of uncertainty.