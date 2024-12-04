Over 300 pool players to compete in the 2nd Grand Mchana Open in Nairobi

320 participants from 13 countries, including 256 men and 62 women, will participate in the 2nd edition of the Mchana Grand Open Pool Tournament, from today until Sunday in Nairobi.

This year’s edition will feature the inaugural ladies tournament, which gives them the opportunity to gauge their prowess and compete for the top prize money.

“Apart from aiming for the prize money, we believe the tournament will give us confidence and great exposure.” said Patricia Keruche, Team Kenya Ladies player.

Participating countries include South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Sweden, Portugal, Britain, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Sudan, Ghana, and Malawi.

Last year’s winner, Ibrahim Ssembeja from Uganda, will be out to defend his title but will face stiff competition in the men’s singles from the in-form Senzo Gumenza of Uganda.

“I know all eyes are on me after winning last year’s edition, but I am as well prepared to defend my title, looking forward to a good tournament.“ Said Ssembeja

In the men’s and women’s singles as well as teams tournament, a total of Ksh 4 million shillings in prize money is up for grabs. This is an increase above the Ksh 2.5 million shillings awarded last year.

Kenya Pool Billiard Federation Secretary General Doreen Mwandia, who is also the African vice chair, announced robust measures to grow the sport in Kenya and introduce it to schools.

“We want to introduce more ladies and young pool players; we are working towards introducing the sport in academies. Currently we have a bill before the Senate and are engaging counties to grow the sport.“ expressed Mwandia

The winner for the men’s singles will pocket 800,000 while the ladies winner will be rewarded 260,000 shillings.