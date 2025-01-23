Oscars: See full list of nominees

The Oscars have announced this year’s nominees. The announcement was made globally live via The Academy’s YouTube channel.

‘Wicked’, ‘Emilia Pérez’ and ‘The Brutalist’ lead this year’s Oscar nominations.

Ariana Grande is nominated for best actress in a supporting role, but the film ‘Wicked’ has missed out on a nomination for best adapted screenplay.

The ceremony kicked off with tributes to firefighters battling the Los Angeles wildfires – today’s announcement had been delayed due to the blazes.

The Academy Awards ceremony itself is slated for March 2.

Full list of nominees is as follows:-

Best Picture

Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best actor in a supporting role

Guy Pearce in “The Brutalist.”

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Best actress in a supporting role

Zoe Saldaña in “Emilia Pérez.”

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Best director

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Best cinematography

“The Brutalist”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

Best international feature film

“I’m Still Here”

“The Girl with the Needle”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Flow”

Best adapted screenplay

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

Best original screenplay

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5”

“The Substance”

Best live action short film

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“A Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

Best animated short film

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Best animated feature film

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Best documentary short

“Death By Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Best documentary feature film

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Best original song

“El Mal,” from “Emilia Pérez”

“The Journey,” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like a Bird,” from “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino,” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late,” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Best original score

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best costume design

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator II”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Best editing

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Best sound

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best production design

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Best visual effects

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”