Organisations challenged to implement governance practices

Organisations have been urged to ensure that governance frameworks are not only in place but actively practiced.

Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President, Performance and Delivery Management Eliud Owalo, who was speaking at the 13th Champions of Governance (COG) Awards, held at the Panafric Hotel in Nairobi, emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of governance across all sectors.

The Institute of Certified Secretaries (ICPSK) organised champions of governance awards recognising those who have aligned their operations with the core principles of effective leadership, transparency, and adherence to laws.

This year’s ceremony highlighted the critical role that accountability plays in driving sustainable growth and development, with a strong call for all organisations, both public and private, to uphold these standards.

Eliud Owalo, in his remarks, urged organisations to ensure that governance frameworks are not only in place but actively practiced.

He noted that transparency, stakeholder engagement, and effective communication are vital components for organisations to thrive in today’s dynamic environment.

Among the standout performers at the awards ceremony was the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA), which emerged as a key player in upholding governance excellence.

The agency earned several accolades, including 2nd Runner-Up in the Champions of Governance Award in the Public Service Category, First Runner-Up for the Chairman of the Year Award for Mr. Charles Karondo, and Second Runner-Up for the Corporation Secretary of the Year Award, awarded to CS Joyce Mukururi.