OpenAI releases text-to-video model Sora for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users

OpenAI said on Monday it has released its artificial intelligence model, which creates video from text, to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, expanding its foray into multimodal AI technologies.

The Microsoft-backed company, which kicked off a generative AI craze with the launch of its ChatGPT chatbot in November 2022, aims to target similar text-to-video tools from Meta and Alphabet’s Google, along with Stability AI’s Stable Video Diffusion.

The AI model, named Sora, was first introduced in February, but its access was limited to safety testers in its research preview phase. It is now available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users as Sora Turbo at no additional cost.

“We’re working on tailored pricing for different types of users, which we plan to make available early next year,” the company said in a blog post.

Users will be able to generate videos up to 1080p resolution, up to 20 seconds long and in widescreen, vertical or square aspect ratios.

OpenAI said while Sora would not yet be available in EU countries, Switzerland and the UK, the AI model would be accessible in other regions where ChatGPT is present.

The company also said it will block the creation and upload of damaging forms of abuse, such as child sexual abuse materials and sexual deepfakes, on Sora to prevent its misuse.

“Uploads of people will be limited at launch, but we intend to roll the feature out to more users as we refine our deepfake mitigations,” it said.