Omtatah, 22 others released on Ksh 1000 cash bail

Busia Senator, Okiya Omtatah and 22 other individuals, who were arrested in Nairobi during anti-abduction protests on Monday, have been released on a cash bail of 1,000 shillings or 50,000 shillings bond with surety each.

The protesters were arraigned before Milimani Principal Magistrate, Rose Ndombi, and charged with unlawful assembly.

The court declined a request by the prosecution to detain the accused for a period of fourteen days to investigate them for several offences, including incitement to violence, disobedience of the law, and creating a disturbance likely to cause a breach of peace.

According to Ndobi, the prosecution did not present sufficient evidence to allow the application seeking their detention.

She stated that submissions of the defense lawyers, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Ndegwa Njiru, Simon Mburu and Felix Kinton had shown that what was raised in the application for detention were only allegations.

The court, however, ordered that the suspects’ mobile phones remain in police custody until the mention of the case on January 21, 2025.

