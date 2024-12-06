Omollo affirms government’s commitment to ending flooding in Nyando

The National Government is working on instituting a long-lasting solution to end the perennial flooding in the Nyando Sub County area of Kisumu County.

Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo disclosed that the National and County Governments are collaborating to address the constant flooding experienced during every rainy season in Nyando.

The PS indicated that one of the methods they will employ is the desilting of River Nyando, alongside building and renovating dykes to allow for the free flow of water.

“Many people have been displaced by the Nyando floods, and that’s why we are here to explore mechanisms for instituting a lasting solution to this flooding menace,” said Omollo.

Omollo noted that some of the dykes erected to contain flooding have collapsed and need rehabilitation, in addition to the desilting of the river, which is now filled with sand and sediment.

The PS also challenged residents to embrace tree planting, emphasizing that it is one of the natural methods of controlling flooding.