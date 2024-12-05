Ombudsman seeks answers on poor roads in Nairobi

The Commission on Administrative Justice (Ombudsman) has raised concerns over the deteriorating state of roads in Nairobi.

In a statement, the commission’s CEO Mercy Wambua is seeking answers from the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) Director General who should respond within a week.

The Ombudsman highlighted the daily struggles and frustrations experienced by Nairobi residents due to bad roads.

Several videos circulating on social media have drawn attention to severe potholes, particularly on routes connecting Jogoo Road to Landhies Road near Muthurwa Market, Soweto Masimba Road, and areas like Kilimani and Upper Hill.

“The Commission expresses concern that the current state of the roads is a major contributing factor to increased road accidents, leading to fatalities, injuries, property damage, and severe traffic congestion. These issues have significant implications for the country’s GDP and the overall welfare of Kenyan society” she said on X.

She added “The Commission has issued a directive to the Director General of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), requiring a response within seven days to address public concerns regarding the worsening condition of roads in Nairobi City County”.

The Commission also noted the widespread flooding in the city, caused by blocked, poorly maintained, or inadequate drainage systems.

In light of these issues, the Ombudsman has demanded a comprehensive report from KURA on the current state of roads, detailing the severity of potholes, road surface damage, and drainage system conditions and road markings.

The commission is also demanding a detailed timeline for planned maintenance and repair works on affected roads.

Furthermore, it is pushing for immediate measures to mitigate the risks posed by current road conditions, such as temporary repairs, management strategies, and long-term solutions to improve road safety and the durability of infrastructure.

“While the Commission urges KURA to prioritize the safety and well-being of road users by addressing these critical issues, it requests that the Director General consider the concerns raised and respond within the specified timelines”, Ms Wambua stated.

According to Section 10 (2)(a) of the Kenya Roads Act, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority is mandated to construct, upgrade, rehabilitate, and maintain all public roads in cities and municipalities across Kenya, except for national roads.

Furthermore, Section 16 of the Nairobi City County Transport Act No. 3 of 2020 assigns the responsibility of maintaining county roads to the Nairobi County Government.