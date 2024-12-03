Okere to remain as Tusker FC head Coach until the end of the season

The Tusker FC management has put faith in their coach Charles Okere, saying the tactician will be in charge of the team until the end of the season.

Okere, who was an assistant coach at the club and also doubled up as the Youth Team coach last season, was asked to take charge on the interim at the start of the campaign after the departure of Robert Matano.

There was wide expectation that the club would go for an experienced tactician, but the club has now decided that Okere will complete the season as head coach.

‘’There is nowhere he is going. He will be in charge of the team till the end of the season. Even the other coaching staff are not going anywhere. We have faith in them to steer the club to the top and we will give them all the necessary support they need’’.

Tusker had a shaky start to the season, but three wins in a row have spurred them up to third in the standings, and Gacheru is confident that the tactician will chalk even better results as the season wears on.